Man 90 denies abusing 10 year old boy at an Ashfield appproved school in historic sex abuse case

The trial of a 90 year old man accused of committing historic sex offences against a boy at an Ashfield school more than 50 years ago has started today.

Dennis Young appeared at Nottingham Crown Court charged with seven counts of indecently assaulting on a male under 14 at Skegby Hall School between October 1959 and December 1961.

Young was a resident teacher at the approved school and the boy was aged 10 when the offences are alleged to have happened.

All seven charges are under the sexual offences act 1958.

They include intimate touching of the boy when he was in the bath, making him touch Young intimately, simulating sex in a bed with the boy and attempting to make him take part in an indecent act.

Young denies the allegations.

The case for the prosection was opened this morning.

A jury was told the boy was sent to a series of approved schools after he became involved in petty crime after his father beat him.

On a video shown in court the man told how he was subjected to a series of indecent assaults over the three years he was at Skegby Hall, where Young was a teacher.

The man now in his 60s said Young took great enjoyment in washing boys.

He said Young would climb naked into his bed when he was alone in his room.

The touching would happen regularly at bath-time.

He said Young would threaten him with borstal or reward him with sweets when he tried to resist.

He said he had reported the behaviour to the head teacher at the school who had told him to go away and ‘not be a silly boy’.

He added; “I knew it was wrong - I didn’t know anything about sex at all.”

He had kept quiet about his ordeal for decades until the subject of historical abuse had become a public debate.

The first person he had told was a journalist on the Mansfield Chad and an article was published in 2014.

It wasn’t until after that he had told the police.

He said he had been abused by two staff members at Skegby Hall, one of whom was now dead.

Young was identified on a photograph and was arrested after police traced him to his home in York.

He had said he had been a teacher but could not remember the boy.

He had denied each of the allegations saying they were “impossible”.

The case continues.