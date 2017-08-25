Man hospitalised with fractured cheek bone after Hucknall assault

A 43-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after he was assaulted in the street in Hucknall.

The incident happened around 7pm Wednesday, August 23 on Ogle Street.

A spokesman for Notts Police said: “A 43-year-old man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre and treated for cuts to his arm and leg and a fractured cheek bone.

“A 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested and have been released under investigation.”

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, please contact Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 964 of 23 August.