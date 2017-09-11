Man seriously injured in car smash

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car smash on the A60 Mansfield Road.

The A60 Mansfield Road at Carrington was closed for three hours following a serious collision last night.

A Toyota Avensis and a Toyota Prius were in collision outside the Grosvenor pub, Sherwood Rise, at around 6.05pm on Sunday September 10.

Two men were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 679 of 10 September 2017.