Nottinghamshire Police want to trace this man in connection with a burglary.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Eden Close, Hucknall.

Between 9pm and 12.30am on 18 and 19 August a house was burgled and high value jewellery was stolen.

If anyone has any information that could help with the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 41 of 19 August 2017.