Man stabbed with ‘meat cleaver’ in Top Valley

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Top Valley area of Nottingham.

The 23-year-old suffered wounds to both knees following the attack on Bakewell Drive at around 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday, January 26).

He was taken to Queens Medical Centre with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Two men are believed to have been involved. The first is described as being of a stocky build and was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, light coloured bottoms, dark footwear and possibly dark coloured gloves. The second is said to be of a slim build and was wearing a dark hooded top possibly blue in colour with the hood up. He also had on dark bottoms and dark coloured trainers with a white sole.

The weapon is described as a meat cleaver/machete.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that could help, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 745 of 26 January.