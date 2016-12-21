Man who lied about his age jailed for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girls

An 18-year-old man, who lied about his age and used social media to groom young girls, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Aaron Turner, now 20, formerly of Poplar Avenue, Sherwood, had sex with two girls aged 14 and 15 and sexually touched another 14-year-old girl.

He had approached two of them through social media and the other he met when ice skating. He then met up with them separately and persuaded them to engage in sexual activity with him.

Turner was sentenced on Friday, December 16, at Nottingham Crown Court having pleaded guilty to child sex offences at a previous hearing.

As well as the prison sentence, he has been given an indefinite sexual offences prevention order and been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Peter Quinn of Nottinghamshire Police said: “This man deliberately approached girls under the age of 16, groomed them and persuaded them to partake in sexual acts with him.

“He had lied about his age and used Facebook, Skype, Snap chat and Instagram to engage with them.

“I would like to thank all the officers involved in this case and the victims and their families for the strength it took to come forward and speak about the abuse suffered.

“I hope this sends the message out that these individuals will not get away with grooming and sexually assaulting young girls.”

As we approach the Christmas holidays, more youngsters will be going online to engage in social media and participate in online gaming.

Notts Police have have recommended the following sites about advice on keeping children safe online: www.thinkuknow.co.uk/parents, www.everybodyplays.co.uk, www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/online