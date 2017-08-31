Mansfield “conspiracy” man punched and pelted neighbour with eggs

A Mansfield man who punched his neighbour and hurled eggs at her after she had fetched his shopping thought he was the victim of a conspiracy, a court has heard.

Rodger Rowley’s neighbour dropped off the groceries at his bedsit on Ladybrook Lane, at 3.30pm, on July 23, but then heard him shouting abuse at her a couple of hours later.

“He told her not to go into his house and she walked away,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He started to throw eggs at her bedsit and some went inside through the open front door.

“Before she could say anything he punched her on the left shoulder. She twisted her knee as she was trying to keep upright.

“Mr Rowley’s friend grabbed him and took him to the floor.”

His victim suffered ligament damage and was told to take painkillers by medics at King’s Mill Hospital.

Rowley, 53, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he assaulted his ex-partner, in November 2016, and he received a 12 month community order, which the new offence breached.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said Rowley has learning difficulties, health problems and suffers from depression. He has been on a waiting list for people with personality disorders.

“He believes there was a conspiracy on the last occasion to send him to prison,” she said. “He has anger management issues. He is working with the probation service and is engaging well.”

She said Rowley faced having his bedsit repossessed by the council after falling into rent arrears because his housing benefit was suspended when he failed an assessment for ESA.

Probation officer Mark Burton said: “I gained the impression that Mr Rowley doesn’t know why he continues to strike out at people who are helping him.”

District judge Andrew Meachin gave Rowley a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs.