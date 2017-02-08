Mansfield man faces child porn charges

A Mansfield man has been sent to crown court to face child porn charges.

Liam Kennedy, 57, of Watnall Crescent, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged he possessed six Category A images, 11 Category B images and 61 Category C images, when Category A is the most serious, and one obscene image involving an octopus, on January 27.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone else under the age of 18, on March 9.