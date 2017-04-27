Mansfield man faces child porn charges

A Mansfield man has been charged with possessing child porn and bestiality images.

Stephen Thomas, 56, of Littleover Avenue, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

It is alleged that between January 26, 2011, and January 13, 2017, he possessed 1,655 Category A movies, 574 Category B movies, and 3,217 Category C movies - where A is the most extreme - as well as 161 extreme pornographic images showing sex acts with dogs and horses.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “In view of the number of images you are alleged to have made or possessed and the nature of those images, I am satisfied that my powers of sentencing are insufficient if you were found guilty.”

Mr Thomas was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court on May 25, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.