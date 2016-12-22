Mansfield man on assault charge ignored court contact ban

A Mansfield man drunkenly tried to kiss the mother of his child despite being banned from contacting her while awaiting trial for assault.

Andrew Imri went to the woman’s flat on Longnor Walk, at 5.30pm, on January 16, said Robert Carr, prosecuting, after she asked to borrow £20 for gas and electricity.

“He had been drinking and tried to kiss her and remove a bobble from her hair,” he said.

When her brother arrived, Imri was asked to leave and he did, but continued to text her and she stopped replying.

She contacted Imri as a “last resort”, said Mr Carr.

“Since being on bail he has contacted her a number of times, sending her text messages to which she has replied.”

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said the pair had a three-month old daughter, and Imri went around “knowing that the mother of his child was suffering financial difficulties.”

The court heard Imri had “a number of violent convictions” on his record.

Imri, 36, of First Avenue, Forest Town, admitted breaching the conditions of his bail, set on November 18, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The conditions were re-applied, and magistrates warned him that if he breached them again it was “highly likely you won’t be released.”

He is due to stand trial for common assault, which he denies, on January 20.