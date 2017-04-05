Mansfield man swore at cops after job-loss binge

A boozed-up Mansfield man was drowning his sorrows after losing his job when he struggled with his friends and swore at police officers, a court heard.

Jordan Cranny’s friends tried to restrained him outside a pub on Exchange Walk, Mansfield, at 9.25pm, on March 13, after he threatened to fight the door staff and smashed a beer glass.

Cranny, 19, of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard he was of previous good character, but received a penalty notice for the same offence in May 2016.

Richard Etherington, mitigating, said Cranny had lost his job in a warehouse that day and “was feeling low.”

“He was completely oblivious of what he did and now feels ashamed and embarrassed,” said Mr Mr Etherington.

Cranny was given a six-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.