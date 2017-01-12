Mansfield panto giant returns for more

A giant of Mansfield panto is set to return to the scene of a career highlight after signing up to appear in this year’s production.

Following a scene-stealing run as Captain Hook’s sidekick Smee in Peter Pan at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre last month – which included breaking off during one show to propose to his girlfriend who was in the audience – Adam Moss has been confirmed as returning in this year’s panto, Jack & the Beanstalk.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Failure to pick up dog mess costs Mansfield woman £800

Councillor’s rape trial delayed

Two years’ jail for drug dealer



Comedian Adam made headlines across the country after dragging girlfriend Karen Tomkins on stage and getting down on one knee during a performance of Peter Pan.

And now he is returning to the theatre to play Simple Simon.

Adam – who also wowed panto fans in Mansfield as Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty in 2014 – said: “Mansfield holds a lot of memories for me, so it’s great to be back again for Jack & the Beanstalk.

“This year there will be more madness and Mossy mayhem - but without the proposal.

“I am really thrilled to be back in such a lovely place like the Palace.”

Andrew Tucker, theatre cultural services manager, said: “The panto season is an amazing and beautiful time at the Palace with thousands of excited people of all ages having great fun and lots of laughs – long may it last.”

Adam Moss with his new fiancee Karen Tomkins.

A theatre spokeswoman said: “Expectations are already as high as the beanstalk in the planning for this year’s panto, following the swashbuckling success of Peter Pan with which has been billed as the theatre’s best ever panto – receiving rave reviews from national and local press, a staggering 96 per cent of tickets were sold.

“People are urged to get their tickets for this year’s festive treat as soon as they can to secure their favourite seats and dates – tickets are already on sale with thousands already sold.”

Jack & the Beanstalk runs from Saturday, December 2. to Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Tickets are now on sale from 01623 633133, in person at the theatre box office on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, on online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

The spokeswoman said: “The usual pay-now-save-now offer is running again and expires on Saturday, August 26, but tickets must be booked and paid for by this date.

Mansfield holds a lot of memories for me, so it’s great to be back again for Jack & the Beanstalk Panto star Adam Moss

“Ticket prices range from £10.25 to £18, including the booking fee. A family ticket ranges from £53.32 to £62 including the booking fee.

“The preview performances on December 2, also offer fantastic value for money with all seats priced at £10.25 including booking fee.”

READ MORE:

Peter Pan is a real crowd-pleaser

Sixty seconds with Peter Pan star Adam Moss

Peter Pan star proposes on stage

Adam as Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty.

Adam Moss starred as Smee in Peter Pan, alongside Coronation Street star Marc Baylis, as Captain Hook, Nickelodeon star Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, and Jessica Punch, as Peter Pan.