Mansfield pub ban man fined for shouting abuse at cops

A Mansfield man who was banned from town centre pubs for seven years shouted and swore at officers in the marketplace after his friend was hit by a doorman, a court heard.

Jamie Strouther began shouting abuse at officers when they were called to the incident, in the early evening, of July 29.

“The defendant shouted and swore repeatedly while police tried to speak to another person,” said prosecutor Leanne Townshead. “He continued to get in the way of them until he was arrested.”

Strouther, 26, of Pye Avenue, admitted using threatening or abusive words and behaviour when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates, on Monday.

The court heard he had 16 previous convictions for public order offences, the last of which was on June 22, when he was fined £40.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Strouther had been having a “good night out” with a group of friends, when one of them was struck by a doorman, and a scuffle ensued.

“A lot of his friends were trying to intervene,” said Mr Little. “Police took the side of the door staff and a number of Mr Strouther’s group took exception to this.

“Unfortunately, that’s when Mr Strouther got involved. He wanted the police to know his friend wasn’t to blame.”

He said Strouther was currently seeing a forensic psychologist for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Strouther told the court he had been on a Pubwatch ban of town centre pubs for the last seven years, which recently ended, but had since been reinstated.

He said police officers were happy for him to be in the town centre, but the door staff objected to him being there.

“As soon as I open my mouth I get nicked,” he told the bench. “I should be able to go town if I am not offending.”

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.