Masked man assaulted staff during Notts Co-op robbery

Staff at a Notts Co-op store have been assaulted by a masked robber - the sixth time the shop has been targeted since last September.

Police are appealing for information after the lone masked man jumped over the counter and targeted the cigarette kiosk at Kimberley Co-op, Maws Lane at about 7.50am on Wednesday (January 11).

He was carrying a distinctive Rhino builders’ bag. He fled and was last seen on Maws Lane running towards Eastwood Road.

The man is described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident number 126 of 11 January 2017, or Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.