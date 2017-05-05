Match in aid of young Mansfield girl who lost dad after he battled depression in secret

A charity football match is being played to remember a Mansfield dad who took his own life – and to raise money for his young daughter.

Dad Shaun Tindall took his own life in January, aged just 35, after battling depression in secret.

Shaun Tindall and his daughter, Ruby.

Shaun’s mum Michelle said the tragedy left his family devastated, especially five-year-old daughter Ruby, as nobody realised how badly Shaun was suffering.

Following the tragedy, friends and family have organised a charity football match and children’s fun-day tomorrow at Forest Town Arena, Mansfield, to raise money for Ruby.

Visit the fundraising appeal for little Ruby by clicking here

The day will also be raising funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

Michelle said: “We didn’t realise how deeply devastated Shaun was, it was real shock.

“We just want to make people aware that this is happening to young men and family and friends won’t always know what’s going off.

“That’s why we want to raise awareness and funds for the good work that CALM does. Hopefully we will raise plenty of money to support Ruby too, now her daddy is gone.

“His brother Gary added: “It has been the hardest year of my family’s life after the death of Shaun and we would just like to raise awareness about depression and the effects it has on so many people.”

The fun-day is happening at Forest Town Arena from 11.30am. Admission is £1 or a wristband costs £3.

A signed Manchester United football shirt will be auctioned at the end of the match.

For more information about the event Visit the event Facebook page by clicking here