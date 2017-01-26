Mayor presented with 2,400 name petition to rebuild Warsop baths

A 2,400 name petition calling on Mansfield District Council to commit to re-building Meden Baths was presented to Mansfield Mayor Kate Allsop at a meeting of the full council last night.

The petition calls on the authority to urgently start the process necessary to provide a new swimming and sports centre for Warsop.

As it contained more than 1,000 signatures it triggered a debate at the meeting.

Mansfield District Council is already nearing the end of an eight-week public consultation on the impact on the community, should the council decide to withdraw from managing the centre.

The petition states: “We the undersigned, petition Mansfield District Council to commit to re-building Meden Baths

“Meden baths have been used by residents of Warsop for many years, however, the building is now outdated and not up to modern standards.

“Warsop desperately needs a decent swimming and sports facility, like those provided for the people of Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse.

“We support the Labour Councillors in their request to the Mayor, Kate Allsop, her Cabinet and Mansfield District Council to urgently start the process necessary to provide a new swimming and sports centre for Warsop.”

A Labour motion proposed by Warsop Councillor Andy Wetton lost by 17-8.

The motion also requested that every effort is made to keep the provision open in the interim.

The consultation which ends on January 31 followed the production of a detailed report on the options available for leisure facilities in Warsop parish.

The district authority considers the facility no longer fit for purpose as the building is in poor condition and is becoming harder to maintain.

The report details a study undertaken by leisure specialists which identifies redevelopment options ranging from £765,000 to just under £8m.

However, following discussions with the main stakeholders; Nottinghamshire County Council (who own the building) and Meden School, the conclusion was that funding is not available for redevelopment.

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop said: “We have consulted with the public in a huge consultation about Meden and the management services we provide.

“We have written to every household in Warsop and there is an online survey.

“The decision will be taken by the portfolio holder when he has considered all the evidence.

“We are listening to them and their thoughts and comments will be considered with all the other evidence we looked at.”

“We are not looking at closing the pool- Nottinghamshire County Council owns the building. As a county council facility it is up to them to determine its future.

“All we are looking at is our involvement in its management.

Councillor Andy Wetton, who is also chairman of Warsop Parish Council said: “The council’s consultation is about the council withdrawing from managing the facility.

“If they get out of managing the facilities they will most likely close it.

“My motion and the petition is about getting them to show political will and nous to provide a new facility - to sit down with all parties properly.

“Nottinghamshire County Council have said they will give us the land for new facilities but the district council has not made any attempt to try and follow it up.

“We hope the weight of feeling can swing them to carry on with the present situation and hopefuly build new facilities .

“If they gave the parish council the resources to do it we would do it gladly.”

The mayor promised to attend a public meeting to be organised in Warsop so she could hear the views of residents first hand.