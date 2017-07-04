Men arrested over firearms and drug offences after Bulwell raid

Two men have been arrested in connection with firearms and drug offences.

Officers recovered what is believed to be a firearm, ammunition and what is thought to be a quantity of cannabis after attending an address in Saxondale Drive, Bulwell, on Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were each arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They have since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.