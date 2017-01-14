Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow and ice

Snow is expected to fall tonight and a yellow weather warning will be in force across the East Midlands from 4pm today, Saturday, January 14 until tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice this evening and will run until noon on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “Later in the night and on Sunday morning an area of more general rain, sleet and snow is expected which will lead to icy stretches and perhaps some slight accumulations of snow.

“There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible.”

Around two cm of snow is predicted in areas on ground higher than 150m above sea level.