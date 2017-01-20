Missing teenager believed to be in London

A 19-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday, January 16, is believed to have travelled to London.

It is thought Molly Davidson, 19, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, came into Victoria Coach Station in London but it is not known where she has since travelled to.

Molly is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with shoulder length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a cream jumper with a criss-cross pattern on the back and black jeans.

She will be wearing either white Adidas trainers or black Converse trainers. She was also carrying a brown holdall-type bag and a red handbag.

Molly’s family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If anyone knows where Molly might be please call officers at Westminster via 101 or Twitter @MetCC.