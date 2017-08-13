Mobile cameras are watching your speed on these Nottinghamshire roads

Nottinghamshire Police mobile speed cameras will be operating at the following sites during the week beginning Monday August 14.
Week commencing 14th August 2017
B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield
B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield
A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts
B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts
B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section
A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham
A616, Ompton
A617, Kirklington
Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham
Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
Beechdale Road (Robins Wood Rd- Strelley Rd), Nottingham
Coppice Road, Arnold
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
A612 Burton Joyce, Notts
