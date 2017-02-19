Morrisons recall packs of meat as they may ‘cause meningitis’

Morrisons has recalled a brand of meat as there are concerns it could cause a flu-like sickness and meningitis.

150g packs of peppered beef slices are being recalled by the supermarket chain after the Food Agency said they could contain listeria monocytogenes.

Photo: Morrisons

These can cause flu-like symptoms and even meningitis in some people.

The FSA said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Those over 65, pregnant women and children are most at risk.

No other Morrisons items are involved.