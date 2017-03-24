Mousetrap centre could be the cat’s whiskers after £85,000 facelift

A popular indoor soft-play centre in Bulwell is to get an £85,000 refurbishment to create more excitement for youngsters.

The facelift at Mousetrap on Main Street will include a ‘Sky Drop’ slide, with a fall of about four metres, a new mezzanine floor level and extra features for the disabled.

“Our aim is to provide even more fun and enjoyment for the children, along with a more spacious and relaxing environment for adults,” said owner Darren Wolfe. “The main feature is the exciting extension to the current play-frame, incorporating the slide which will be reached via a crawl through a tunnel. There will also be a new, inflatable ball canyon.

“The mezzanine level will provide a new party area, giving us more flexibility over time slots, along with a superior seating area looking out over the frame. There will also be a lift and access for all our wheelchair-bound customers to this new floor.”

A family-run business, Mousetrap has been a huge hit since opening just over four years ago. It welcomes thousands of children up to the age of ten each year and hosts birthday parties too.

Manager Amanda Gannon, who is Darren’s daughter-in-law, says the centre is always busy during school holidays but reckons the new works, which will be carried out over two weeks in May, will “open up lots of options”. “It is a high building, so we will be making use of the ‘dead space’,” said Amanda. “Slides are always popular, and we will be able to take more party bookings and offer extra seating.”