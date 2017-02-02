MP’s vote against Brexit bill

Nottingham North MP Graham Allen voted against a bill giving the Prime Minister the power to trigger the UK’s exit from the European Union.

He was among 47 Labour MPs who voted against the Brexit bill, joining 50 SNP MPs, seven Liberal Democrats and Conservative MP, Ken Clarke, while 498 MPs voted in favour.

He said: “The people of Britain decided last year to exit the European Union. That’s agreed and it’s going to happen. What we now need to do in Parliament is make sure all the detail of how we leave is sorted out so we get the best deal. It wasn’t about in or out. That’s done. It’s about where we go over the next four years.”

The bill now faces further scrutiny in the Commons and the House of Lords before it becomes law. A deadline of March 31 is set for invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.