Mum’s fury over ‘faulty’ car

An Ashfield mum has hit out at a Mansfield car dealership’s customer service saying she has been forced to return her used car for repairs SIX times in just five months.

Lauren Mason brought the 2010 Peugeot 207 for just under £3,000 in April from Evans Halshaw, on Southwell Road West, but she says she found several faults with the car within days of driving it off the forecourt.

The 34-year-old had to buy a car quickly after her other car was involved in a collision.

She said: “The service has been appalling since I gave them the deposit.

“ I had to get the car fast because of the insurance company and Evans said the car would be fine.

“At first I could not test drive the car on the day they told me I could, so I had to drive it on the day I brought it.

“ I also told them I needed the car for the Monday and they gave it me on the Wednesday.

“After I got the car I took it to a friend’s garage to get a check up and they found the ‘back box’ was corroded, the air conditioning did not work, wipers needed replacing and there was a lot of rust which I wasn’t told about.

“I took it back to Evans Halshaw and they again left me without a car.

“The car has been back into Evans six times since I have had it.”

Lauren, from Hucknall, also claims the car was not sold as it was stated.

She said: “I have asked for the service history of the car many times and they still have not given it me – I would not have brought it if it does not have one.

“It was advertised to have a space-saver spare wheel which I did not get with it until I complained three times.”

The car is now sat on Lauren’s driveway, as she was advised by another garage not to drive it, as its head gasket has now gone.

She said: “Evans want me to now pay £632 to get the car fixed. I have only been provided an hire car once and even then they tried to get me to pay for it.

“It was the holidays and I could not take my son out. I am also struggling to work as I am self employed and deliver healthy eating products.

“I am meant to be starting Derby University and do not know how I will be able to go to class and drop and pick up my son from school, because it will take too long on public transport.”

The dealership was unavailable for comment to your Chad, but told Lauren: “Considering the mileage done since you purchased your car, we would be willing to buy it back from you at £1,475.

“In regards to the service history, we have checked and the car was advertised with no service history.”

Lauren said: “I have declined these offers. I was told face to face by both the salesman and the receptionist that the service history was being forwarded to me.”

Lauren has now contacted the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service for further advice on how to proceed.