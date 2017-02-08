Mum stole baby food and night light from Mansfield store

A single mum from Mansfield stole baby food and a night light because she was struggling with money, a court heard.

Sally Broadley, 37, of Winster Way, admitted taking the items from Tesco Extra, on Jubilee Way South, on January 16.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard she had a previous conviction for shoplifting from last July.

In a letter, read out in court, Broadley said she was working with a training charity to address alcohol problems and had struggled to make ends meet on her own.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £40 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge on Wednesday.