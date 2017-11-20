Murderous ‘60s cult leader Charles Manson dead at 84

Notorious cult leader Charles Manson, who orchestrated a string of horrific murders in the 60s, has died at age 83.

He died of natural causes at Kern County Hospital, California, this morning after serving nearly half a century in prison.

His followers, known as thew Manson Family, are responsible for the killings of nine people including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski, in 1969.

Four other people at Tate’s home were stabbed to death before the murderers scrawled ‘PIG’ on the front door with the actress’s blood.

The next day members of the Manson Family also murdered wealthy Los Angeles couple Leno and Rosemary LaBianca and the killings become known as the Tate-LaBianca murders.

Manson was not present at the scene of the killings, but was sentenced to death in 1971 for directing his followers to carry them out.

But before the death sentence could be carried out, California outlawed capital punishment and his sentence was reduced to nine life sentences. He applied for parole 12 times.