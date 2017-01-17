Neighbourhood plan submitted to council

The final version of the Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby neighbourhood plan has been submitted to Ashfield District Council.

The plan, which has been three years in the making, will work alongside the Emerging Local Plan to influence planning decisions on housing developments and environmental issues which will affect the area in the coming years.

Mike Vardy, treasurer of the Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby neighbourhood forum which has overseen the plan through local consultations, has urged residents to become involved in the forum now it is complete.

He said: “We want people to get involved now there are a lot of opportunities to make use of the plan in the future.

“The plan will make developments more relevant and there are design guides for developers to consult with the neighbourhood forum in the pre-submission stage.

“What we want is people to become enthusiastic about the plan and participate .

“There is no use moaning when there is an opportunity for people to influence what is happening around them.”

The council’s emerging local plan has allocated more than 500 new houses in the area over the next 10 years, including sites off Beck Lane Skegby , Marr Road and Brand Lane, behind King’s Mill Hospital.

The plan will inform developers about what type of dwellings are suitable and on issues such as making sure new estates fit into the footpath network.

Mr Vardy said the single biggest concern during the consultation sessions had been the protection of the countryside, accounting for 98 per cent of responses.

He said “The plan includes guides for protecting the ‘green wedges’ between the three settlements and the Teversal Trail and making sure developers pay attention to them as well as our historic heritage.

“There is also an aspirational policy regarding improving road safety, as a lot of people shared concerns about traffic going through Skegby; and improving public transport links.

The completed neighbourhood plan is now on the Forum website and can be accessed at tssneighbourhoodplan.org/20170114/

The next meeting of the forum will be held at Healdswood Community Centre, next to Skegby Leisure Centre, on Monday, February 27, at 7pm.