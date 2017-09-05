New Mayor and lots of fun at Luddenden

The new Mayor ofLuddenden will take office amid a day of fun at Luddenden Village Fete on Saturday, September 9.

The fete opens at 1pm and has children’s entertainment, games, face-painting, food and cake stalls and more. At 1.30pm and 2.30pm get down to the river band for a brace of Duck Races then, at 3pm, 3.20pm and 3.40pm, it is time for the men, ladies and pover 50s who have entered to see who has bragging righjts in the Bale Races which take in a hill and cobbles en route to the finish line. At 4pm the Two Pint Fun Run offres a prize for the person who can make it along the route with most of the beer left in the two pint containers they carry.

At 4.30pm, retiring Mayor Gill Radford will hand over to Karen Page, the ceremony followed by the annual charity auction (items accepted at Lord Nelson pub). From 6pm there will be music and street food until late.