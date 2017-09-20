NEW PICTURES: Police want to trace these men in connection with Hucknall convenience store robbery

Police want to speak to these men in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Hucknall.

It happened in Portland Road at around 9pm on Thursday, September 7 where two men threatened staff and stole cash before running off in the direction of Goodall Crescent.

The men in the photos are described as white, of a slim build, had their faces covered and were wearing jogging bottoms and trainers. One of the men was wearing a grey hoody and the other was wearing a black hoody.

If you recognise them or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting incident 876 of 7 September 2017.