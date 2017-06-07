Night of abusive behaviour and violence in Hucknall

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a number of connected public order incidents in the Hucknall town centre area on Sunday.

A group of men were reportedly being abusive and threatening violence outside the Plough and Harrow pub on High Street just before 8.30pm.

Later, at about 10.30pm, two men were stabbed with a knife in High Street. Both suffered minor injuries.

Officers also received reports of a man threatening people with a knife at The Chequers pub in High Street, just before 11.15pm.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of affray and assault. They also want to trace another man in connection with the incidents. He is described as a white male, aged 18 to 20, about 5ft 9ins tall and with short dark hair.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 924 of 4 June 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.