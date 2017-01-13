Nottinghamshire fire fighters sent to east coast after severe flood warnings

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire have been sent to Norfolk and Skegness to help local fire crews as the east coast braces itself for severe flooding.

There are 112 flood warnings in place for England and Wales alone, with three of those being in the most severe ‘Danger to life’ category.

Counties at risk include Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Seven firefighters from Mansfield and a high volume pump have been sent to Skegness and Norfolk.

Martin Bills, Nottinghamshire Fire Service’s district manager for Mansfield said: “We have sent some resources to Lincolnshire and Norfolk because if it does flood services there will be overwhelmed.

“We have an arrangement to help each other.

“We have sent a high volume pump from Newark and Ashfield to Skegness and a command control unit from Mansfield to Norfolk.”

Around 5,000 homes in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, are being evacuated, while on the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 people have been told to leave their homes or move upstairs.

Nottinghamshire firefighters will spend up to four days in the area.

Mr Bills said the move will not affect services in Nottinghamshire.

He said: “It’s important to know that a crew had been sent out of the area but there will be no shortages in services here and we will be bringing extra people in.”