Notts and Derbyshire bank robbers will be tried at crown court

Three youths are due to appear at crown court charged with robberies and attempted robberies at banks across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday February 4. All three were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court via video link on February 17.

Hakeem Stewart, 18, of Palmerston Gardens, St Ann’s, Muhallab Elhaghany, 18, of Sherwin Walk, St Ann’s and a 17-year-old youth who is also from Nottingham were charged with a robbery at the Natwest Bank in Netherfield, on 18 January, a robbery at RBS in Woodborough Road in Mapperley on 23 January and a robbery at Lloyds Bank in Church Street in Mansfield on 27 January.

They were also charged with the attempted robbery of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Dronfield on 1 February and Lloyds Bank in Alfreton on 27 January and an attempted robbery at Lloyds Bank on Eccleshall Road in Sheffield on 1 February.