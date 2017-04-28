Notts police officer dismissed following gross misconduct hearing

A police officer has been dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing on Thursday, April 27, held at Nottinghamshire Police Head Quarters.

PC Graeme Thornhill, 34, based at Broxtowe Police Station, was found to have breached professional standards of behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy, use of force and discreditable conduct.

On the night of November 26, 2014, in his dealings with a member of the public, he used unnecessary, excessive and disproportionate force without justification.

The hearing lasted four days during which the panel heard evidence from Pc Thornhill, another police officer, the victim and another witness.

The panel consisted of a legally qualified chair, Delroy Henry, an independent panel member, Susan Ward and Chief Superintendent Helen Chamberlain. The panel was unanimous in the finding of gross misconduct which justified dismissal.

Head of Professional Standards Directorate, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said of the decision: “The question of reasonable use of force is one faced by frontline police officers every day. Officers are rightly equipped with the personal protective equipment to do their job as safely as possible. I have confidence in the ability of operational officers to make reasonable quick time decisions to minimise risk.

“PC Thornhill lacked the skills to communicate effectively with a stressed and anxious member of the public through dialogue.

“We have had to work hard to regain the trust of those directly affected by this incident. PC Thornhill’s actions are is a discredit to the force and his colleagues who work to keep our communities safe.”