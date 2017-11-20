Is Cyber Monday replacing Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest days of discounts all across the UK, but this American tradition is only a taster of the best bargains to come.

Cyber Monday is the Monday following Black Friday, and brings with it some of retailers’ biggest discounts for the year.

This year Cyber Monday will fall on November 27 and is where many retailers will take to the internet to put some of their biggest discounts up for the year to try and combat the online giant Amazon.

Unlike Black Friday, you don’t have to go to stores at all on these days as most of the deals will be the same online, so you can stay comfy whilst getting an early start on Christmas shopping.

It’s not just local businesses that drop their prices, major retailers will be offering huge discounts on some of their products, some of the biggest names participating are: Argos, eBay, Currys, Samsung, Very, John Lewis, GAME, Amazon.

However these aren’t the only stores participating in the events, retailers will often post their best deals to their social media pages, so keep an eye on your favourite stores’ pages to make sure you don’t miss out.

Taking a look at some of last year’s Cyber Monday deals it’s easy to see why some customers are looking forward to this day even more than Black Friday.

Currys were selling the huge 60-inch 60UH625V Smart TV for £749 down from £999, dropping a total of £250 for one of the biggest TVs on the market.

And Carphone Warehouse dropped the up-front cost of their 32GB iPhone SE to £59.99 on the £19 per month contract, a huge £200 lower than its normal cost.

If you’re into gaming then you can really benefit from the huge deals that GAME offered last year, one of their biggest being a 500GB Playstation 4 bundled with Uncharted 4 and FIFA 17 with a NOW TV 2-month Sky Cinema Pass for £199.99, over £150 lower than the normal cost.

These could well be some of the best deals that we will see all year so make sure to take full advantage of it.