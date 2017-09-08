Win a £3k engagement ring and help to plan the perfect proposal

A national jewellers is helping to make one clueless boyfriend’s dream proposal a reality with an ‘engage-mentor’ and £3,000 to help him pop the question in style.

Beaverbrooks is offering a helping hand to the area’s most hapless romantic, after finding that four in ten women were secretly disappointed with how their partner asked for their hand in marriage.

The family-owned jewellers surveyed 1,000 women and revealed that almost half felt their partner had missed the mark by not considering the little things that really make a proposal special.

To help inspire some local romance, Beaverbrooks is offering clueless proposers the chance to bag themselves an official ‘engage-mentor’, who will help them plan their proposal to the finest detail – from the dream location to the perfect diamond ring.

Lorna Haddon, diamond ring and jewellery buyer at Beaverbrooks, said: “A marriage proposal can be a daunting experience for a lot of men, so it’s no surprise to see how many women felt their partner’s efforts didn’t quite hit the mark.

“When planning the perfect proposal, it’s important to consider the little things that will make it personal for you.

“Whether it’s cooking their favourite meal or planning a romantic visit to the place you first met – it’s about knowing exactly what your partner would want and the little details that make it extra-special.

“With the help of our resident ‘engage-mentor’ we hope to give one lucky boyfriend the opportunity to plan a proposal their partner will remember for all the right reasons.

“We can’t wait to hear what local proposers have to offer!”

Any partners planning to pop the question this autumn who would benefit from an ‘engage-mentor’ and £3,000 towards the perfect proposal should visit www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/little-things-competition before Sunday September 10, explaining the little things that would make their day perfect.

*Terms & Conditions apply.