Ollerton car crash show-off sent to crown court

An Ollerton man who was showing off when he crashed his girlfriend’s car will be sentenced at crown court.

Tristan Sheppard took the keys to the Peugeot 306 during a visit to Babworth Court, Mansfield, on December 28, but lost control and hit a nearby parked car.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said: “He hit a patch of ice and pulled the hand brake and lost control. He accepted he had little experience.

“He accepted that in order to show off he drove the vehicle. He had been sitting in the vehicle to smoke but wasn’t allowed to drive it.”

Sheppard, 20, of Turner Lane, Boughton, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, and driving without insurance or a licence, on Wednesday.

The court heard “significant damage” was caused to the other car, and the owner had to pay a £400 insurance excess, as well as £130 to transfer the personalised number plate.

He was last before the courts on November 4, 2016, when he was give nine months, suspended for two years, for burglary and theft.

Mansfield magistrates gave him an interim ban and ordered him to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on February 2, to answer the breach of the suspended sentence.