OPINION: Seven points so far is a good start for Mansfield Town

Let’s be clear right from the get go. I`d have taken seven points from twelve after the first four league games no questions asked.

This might sound like an old fashioned pub name, but getting both Rose & Green on the scoresheet early doors had to massively boost everyone of an amber and blue persuasion.

The Blackburn Cup result clearly wasn`t classed as a priority, whether that is right or not has divided opinion but hopefully that free second round Tuesday date in August has been put to good use?

Personally I would have spent the day deep freezing Mr Matt Green into a large human sized block of ice and leaving him frozen in time until the transfer window has been, gone and is firmly slammed shut!

That said I would definitely defrost him for Saturday’s long trip down to Leyton Orient for at least ninety minutes as in my opinion we need Matt Green as much as fish needs chips! After such a terrific last season on the road the closing away game at Orient back in April was the ultimate dead rubber and a super delayed journey there and back mixed with an Ollie Palmer winner is a memory I`d love to banish.

Big Match Preview: Orient v Stags

Ollie Palmer aiming to silence boo-boys



Drama wise there is no doubt it`s been an eventful first few weeks. Adi Yussuf cleared off down to the Smoke to look for fame and fortune and failing that just a few more match minutes on a football pitch.

A delicious curling killer winner in our very first ENGLISH Football League Two game held in WALES – what`s that all about? A crazy early red card at home for Danny Rose against Yeovil before a stunning display of both quality and huge grapefruits saw us go on and deservedly win the game outright.

What a tremendous night on home turf that will live long in the memory. Fingers crossed at the time of writing none of our players will have to suffer another ridiculous lengthy ban after apparently surviving the Plymouth locals urination spotting skills!

Or maybe the directions to the Gents at Argyle are a touch clearer this season? Back at the One Call we have some brand spanking new club uniformed stewards that are allegedly more fan friendly and apparently can even smile! Welcome to 2016! Throw in the creeping forward new giant scoreboard and there is no doubt we are in for some dramatic months ahead.

Months that simply need to include Matt Green as a Mansfield Town player. If anyone out there with amber blood knows of anywhere housing that human sized freezer large enough to fit a fully grown Mansfield Town centre forward in then do your duty and get in touch!

Come On You Stags!

