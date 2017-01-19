Overweight Nottinghamshire is becoming diabetic

One in 15 people across Nottinghamshire have Type 2 diabetes, new figures have revealed.

Statistics compiled by NHS Digital show the number of people in the county with the condition rose from 42,897 in 2010/11 to 53,643 in 2015/16 - an increase of 25.1 per cent in five years.

During the past 12 months, 2,261 people have been diagnosed – an increase of 4.4 per cent. That means 6.61 per cent of the county’s population has diabetes, 90 per cent of whom have Type 2 diabetes, which is linked to obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Martin Cassidy, quality improvement manager, East Midlands Cardiovascular Clinical Network, said: “The fact that Type 2 figures have increased in Nottinghamshire comes as no surprise as we already know the condition has become a major and worrying health concern.

“The Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, which is gradually being rolled out nationally, has been implemented in a bid to help those who are at risk of a Type 2 diabetes.

“It is essential we start to tackle the diabetes ticking time bomb before it’s too late.”

There are currently 4.5 million people in the UK who have diabetes, mainly Type 2, but that could rise to five million if obesity is not tackled, Public Health England has warned.

Since the national Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme was launched in the East Midlands in July 2016 more than 2,000 people have been referred to an educational programme where participants receive tailored support to help them to make positive changes to their lives to become healthier.