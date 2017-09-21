“Paralytic” mum downed vodka then drove into bollard in Kirkby

A Kirkby mum-of-two downed half a bottle of vodka before her car hit a bollard and she was taken to hospital in a “paralytic state”, a court heard.

Paramedics were called to Chapel Street, Nuncargate, where they found Georgina Mellor slumped at the wheel of a Renault Megane, at 11.10am, on May 19.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said a test revealed she had 306 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes

Mellor, 46, of Beechwood Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “She purchased a bottle of vodka and she suffered a panic attack, then she drank the alcohol.”

He added that the car had been travelling between 5 to 10mph, and the crash only caused “scuff marks” to her bumper.

“Much worse could have occurred,” he said. “The vehicle could have struck a vulnerable person, or more likely caused a serious accident.

“The defendant was so intoxicated she was taken to hospital - not because of her injuries.

“She knows she has a problem. This event has put it into sharp relief.”

Mr Hogarth said her drinking had increased after she was forced to leave her last job because of bullying.

Probation officer Greta Percival said Mellor became paranoid and drank half a bottle of vodka on the day of the offence, but had been drinking around one bottle a day, at the time.

She said Mellor had done “significant work” to address her alcohol issues, and was taking medication to help her.

Magistrates noted the “exceptionally high reading” and said she was very lucky not to have injured anyone.

Mellors was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 25 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was banned for 32 months, but was offered the drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 243 days, if completed before July 2019.