Paranoid Ollerton man slashed neighbours’ cars with a knife

A paranoid Ollerton man attacked his neighbours’ cars with a knife after he started hearing voices when he took too many anti-alcohol drugs, a court has heard.

Lee Watson took a craft knife to a Vauxhall Corsa and a Honda Civic parked outside his flat on De Lacy Court, before slashing two tyres, on July 9, causing nearly £1,600 of damage.

“He told police he had taken a number of tablets and he was taken to hospital for his own safety,” said prosecutor Judith Kirkham.

Watson, 44, admitted possession of a knife, and two counts of criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said: “He had recently been trying to stop drinking and had been given drugs to block the cravings for drink.

“He tried to do it too quickly and he started hallucinating. He took 18 tablets when he should only have taken six.

“He started hearing paranoid voices and believed his neighbours were out to get him. He started drinking to block out the voices.”

She said Watson wore the craft knife on his keyring for work, but had been made redundant last year.

Watson’s drinking problem began four years ago, after he split from his wife, the court heard, but he had been working on and off with an alcohol worker.

He was given a four week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to go a six month alcohol treatment programme.

He must pay £440 compensation to the car owners, with costs of £85.