PICTURES: Hucknall church fair hailed a success

Organisers have hailed the success of a summer fair in Hucknall.

St John’s Church, on Nottingham Road, hosted the event, with featured a range of stalls selling goods and refreshments, as well as a raffle.

Attendees enjoying refreshments at the St Johns summer fair.

And fine weather meant some of the attractions could be staged outside and a barbecue proved popular.

A spokeswoman said: “We are very pleased with the outcome.

“There was a big turnout and the fair raised a total of £547 for church funds.”

Meanwhile, donations continue to flow in toward the £110,000 needed for renovation of the Hicks church hall – a display board shows amounts ranging from £3 to nearly £50 have been received.

Two volunteers manning and preparing the hot dogs and burgers at the out side area of the fair.

The project will see new toilets, the ceiling lowered and the kitchen upgrades.

John Wilmott, of Hucknall First Community Forum, who visited the fair, said: “The church has now raised mroe than £20.000 toward the restoration of the church hall and once again a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their time to make this event such a success.”