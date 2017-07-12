PICTURES: Hucknall church fair hailed a success

Organisers have hailed the success of a summer fair in Hucknall.
St John’s Church, on Nottingham Road, hosted the event, with featured a range of stalls selling goods and refreshments, as well as a raffle.
And fine weather meant some of the attractions could be staged outside and a barbecue proved popular.
A spokeswoman said: “We are very pleased with the outcome.
“There was a big turnout and the fair raised a total of £547 for church funds.”
Meanwhile, donations continue to flow in toward the £110,000 needed for renovation of the Hicks church hall – a display board shows amounts ranging from £3 to nearly £50 have been received.
The project will see new toilets, the ceiling lowered and the kitchen upgrades.
John Wilmott, of Hucknall First Community Forum, who visited the fair, said: “The church has now raised mroe than £20.000 toward the restoration of the church hall and once again a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their time to make this event such a success.”