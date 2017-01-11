Plans to cut speed limit on A60 where two students were seriously injured

The speed limit on a main road out of Mansfield where two students were seriously hurt could be cut after a campaign by residents.

More than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the speed limit to be lowered and more safety measures on a stretch of the A60 near Harlow Wood.

Now Nottinghamshire County Council looks set to lower the speed limit from 50mph to 40 mph and to make bus shelters on the route more visible.

Councillor Steve Carroll, member for Sutton East and who handed in a 599-name petition to the authority in November, has now had a meeting with transport chiefs along with parents and school headteachers.

The council commissioned a safety review into a two-mile section of the A60, including entrances to and exits from the Harlow Wood housing development, in addition to both Portland College and Fountaindale School specialist schools.

Safety experts from Via East Midlands, which manages highways services on behalf of the council, have examined the circumstances of all accidents on the road between Ravenshead and Mansfield over the last three years.

Issues covered as part of the review include signage, crossing facilities, sight lines, markings and speed limits

Coun Carroll said: “The speed limit is 50mph at the moment and motorists are putting their foot down.

“We are trying to give students independence and they have to navigate a very busy road. The new measures will make their lives easier.”

The authority will now draft up a report to go to its transport committee, to be debated in March.

Coun Carroll said: “I’m very pleased – it seems the council is listening to us and their response to the petition was very positive. This has also given us the opportunity to ask them to look at the other issues as well.”

The proposals include improving two bus shelters with internal lighting and standing room outside.

Other issues up for discussion include helping residents to get onto the A60 at the junction at Harlow Wood and a funding bid for a roadside footpath from Portland College to Harlow Wood.

Mariane Heeley, whose daughter Lizzie suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car as she crossed the road in September, said: “The fact they are willing to reduce the speed limit to 40mph is excellent news – a reduction of 10mph could save lives.

“The lighting on bus stops will make motorists more visually aware of the fact they are there.

“It will put Lizzie’s mind more at rest when she eventually goes back to college.”

Councillor Kevin Greaves, Committee Chairman for Transport and Highways, at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Road safety is a key priority for us and we are well aware of these issues related to the A60 road at this location. Our highways team are looking at the issues and what can be done and a report will be discussed by our committee in the coming months.”

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero who has been involved in the campaign alongside Coun Carroll, said: “I am pleased that in light of huge public concern about the safety of this road, the county council has drawn up proposals that address the concerns people have raised.

“The fact that the speed limit will be reduced and extra signage installed, subject to approval by councillors, is great news, and I hope it will make great improvements for those who use this road regularly.

“Huge thanks for this result goes to resident Janet Cappin and local county councillor Steve Carroll, who both worked extremely hard on this issue.”

