Police Commissioner meets with Hucknall residents

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has told Hucknall residents there is more risk of being scammed online than on the doorstep.

Commissioner Paddy Tipping was speaking at a meeting of Hucknall Reach Out residents’ group on Tuesday, February 7.

He was discussing a national pilot project to make elderly people more vigilant about the danger of falling victim to bogus traders.

Mr Tipping said: “But we know that if somebody on a Hucknall estate is scammed, the culprit could be as far away as India or Canada.”

“A big debate is taking place at national level about how best to tackle online crime. No firm conclusions have so far been forthcoming but there is clearly a need to put in extra resources.”

Inspector Glenn Longdon, who is in charge of policing in Hucknall, also attended the meeting at Holgate Academy.

He answered questions on the impact of 3,000 new homes planned for Hucknall, and Mr Tipping said the population increase meant there was more chance of Hucknall getting extra police officers.

Complaints were raised about off-road motorcyclists racing around parts of Hucknall, particularly the Rolls-Royce site.

Insp Longdon said funding had been secured for a team of officers to crack down on off-road motorcyclists in north Nottinghamshire.

He added: “It is a big problem across the county, but significant arrests have been made and this has helped.”

The meeting heard concerns over police budgets.