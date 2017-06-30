Police concerned over missing Notts man

A man is missing and Notts police are concerned for his safety.

Peter Gwinnell was reported missing on Thursday, June 29 at 10.43pm.

A spokesman for Notts Police said: “We would urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to please get in touch.

He is known to have visited hotels in the city centre of Nottingham.”

Peter is described as a white north European, 5ft 7ins, right-handed, straight cropped brown hair and clean shaven.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 967 of 29 June 2017