Here is Nottingham Police crime report for Ashfield South, for the week to Thursday 19 January 2017.

Burglary Dwelling: Around 15 December 2016 in Longhill Rise, Annesley Woodhouse an attempt was made to gain entry to a property by removing glazing beading from a window.

Possibly on Saturday 14 January in Christchurch Road, Hucknall, an attempt was made to break into a house via the rear patio door.

Burglary Other: Around Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 January in Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, an attempt was made to enter an outhouse. Nothing was taken.

Around the week before Christmas in Cordy Lane, Underwood, three drums of armoured cable were stolen from a metal storage container.

Between Tuesday 10 and Thursday 12 January in Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, a shed was broken into via a window. Items from the shed were scattered over the garden.

At 6.43pm on Sunday 15 January, an attempt was made to gain entry into the Iceland Store on Ashgate Road, Hucknall.

Between 5.00pm on Tuesday 17 and 5.00pm on Wednesday 18 January in Main Road, Underwood, a barn was broken into but nothing was stolen.

Theft from motor vehicle: Between 3.15am and 3.20am on Monday 16 January in Cricket Close, Annesley Woodhouse, a Ford Transit van was entered by picking the side door lock. The following Makita power tools were stolen – a combi drill, an impact drill, grinder and a radio, also taken a DeWalt drill.

Between 7.30pm on Wednesday 11 and 6.00am on Thursday 12 January at Jacksdale Workshops, Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale, diesel fuel was stolen from a lorry.

Between 11.00pm on Wednesday 11 and 8.10am on Thursday 12 January, in Washdyke Lane, Hucknall, a Ford car was broken into by smashing windows. We do not know if anything was stolen.

Around 1.00am on Friday 13 January at Block 9A, Prolog Phase7, Little Oak Drive, Annesley, a lorry was broken into. We do not know if anything was taken. A man has been arrested in connection with this crime.

Between 4.30pm on Wednesday 11 and 7.45am on Thursday 12 January, at Hucknall Town Football Club, Watnall Road, Hucknall an attempt was made to smash a window of a Vauxhall car. No entry was gained but damage was caused.

