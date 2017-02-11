Police offer advice after spate of van thefts

Police are urging Ford Transit van owners across Nottinghamshire to be vigilant after reports of thefts from vehicles.

Vans have been broken into and a variety of power tools stolen.

Officers received reports of 10 thefts from vans in the Eastwood area between Thursday, February 2, and Tuesday, February 7.

The thefts happened during the hours of darkness in Harvest Road, Thorntree Gardens, Orchard Street, Park Crescent, Wyvern Close and Chewton Street.

Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A high number of valuable power tools have been taken from vans belonging to self-employed workers who rely on these possessions every day for their work.

“We would like to remind all van owners to remove their tools from their vehicle when it is left unattended for long periods of time and overnight. It is a small inconvenience to remove them to the security of a home, which in turn means people are less likely to be the victim of financial loss and also penalised on their car insurance premiums.

“Please ensure you use a garage if you have one. If your van is parked on a driveway, consider installing security lighting. If neither of these apply, try to park in well-lit areas.

“Vans should be clearly marked that all tools have been removed. All vehicle equipment, whether you can remove it or not, should be permanently marked, in a visible place, with the vehicle’s registration number.”

Anyone with information about the thefts or anyone who is offered tools for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For more information and advice about securing your commercial vehicles visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/commercial