Police pledge to deal with louts at store

A Kirkby store manager has criticised police after staff were scared and intimidated by yobs who pelted their cars with eggs.

A boss at Boyes general store, on Low Moor Road, spoke out this week about young thieves and vandals who are making her life a misery.

Rachel Wood, assistant store manager, spoke out after other young hooligans in the area were made to sign anti-social behaviour contracts.

Rachel said: “We have experienced similar problems with gangs of children. They have stolen goods repeatedly, egged the shop windows, egged both mine and my managers cars, thrown an object at the shop window and smashed it and also caused damage to shutters.

“On many occasions we have felt scared and intimidated by them, especially when they vandalised our cars

“We have repeatedly called the police who, quite frankly, have been useless throughout the whole thing.

“They don’t even come to collect any CCTV footage anymore – we have to email a photograph to them and we never hear anything back.”

Last week, your Chad reported how at least three youngsters were made to sign ant-social behaviour contracts after Kirkby library had been forced to shut early due to intimidation of staff and visitors.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said the force take anti-social behaviour seriously and have been working hard to target such incidents.

She said: “We have been working proactively with Ashfield District Council and this has been further cemented by the launch of the hub in January 2017.

“As a result, we have seen a 40 per cent decrease in reported anti-social behaviour incidents in Kirkby over the last three months, compared with the previous three months.

“Officers have been out to visit Ms Wood this week and are sympathetic as to what she had to say, although there have been no issues in the past week.

“We also spoke to other shop workers in the area but it does not seem to be a wider problem for them.

“We now have new information and will be following this up accordingly.”

“We will also focus on Boyes store and put certain preventative measures in place to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public who go there.”