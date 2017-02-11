Police want to speak to this man

Do you recognise this man?

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to him in connection with thefts from stores in Kirkby-In-Ashfield and Sutton-In-Ashfield.

They happened at the Aldi store in Urban Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield, on Wednesday, January 18, and at the Home Bargains store in The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield, on Wednesday, February 1.

If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident numbers 169 of January 18 and 467 of February 1.