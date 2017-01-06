Pre-school children benefit from donation

Papplewick Pre-School children are enjoying working on a new computer and two tablets following a donation from a company.

Construction firm Galliford Try gave the school £500 for the inconvenience of the roadworks and disruption while the company have been building the housing estates in the area.

Staff are very thankful for the donation and the children are benefiting from the new equipment. Kelly Wright, supervisor, said the pre-school was overwhelmed to have been given the donation.

Jamie Marsden from Galliford Try is pictured presenting the cheque to the pre-school.