Quality award for Wigwam housing development chief

One of the key men responsible for the new housing development on the much-mourned Wigwam Playing Fields in Hucknall has scooped a prestigious award.

Site manager Martin Rose has won a Pride In The Job Quality Award in a national competition to find the best-run building sites in the country.

Martin, 52, who works for Barratt Homes North Midlands, has been based at the Wigwam Lane site for two years. He is putting the finishing touches to the development before he moves on to a fresh one in Littleover, Derbyshire.

The awards are dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standard in housebuilding. Remarkably, this is the ninth time in his career Martin has won the accolade, not to mention a Seal Of Excellence Award too.

“I feel honoured,” he said. “It’s still very exciting, and it’s great to be recognised for your hard work. But these awards are definitely the result of a team effort on site, and I would like to thank everyone who has worked at Merlin Park.”

Martin was judged on his technical skill, workmanship, safety awareness and customer service. More than 16,000 site managers across the country are assessed each year, and only about 450 win a quality award.